Rainbow Six: Extraction details its performance on old and new generation consoles

The technical director of the new Ubisoft game has discussed how it will work on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Only ten days to launch, Rainbow Six: Extraction it starts to make a little more noise than it has been making so far. The new game of Ubisoft It has already officially presented its minimum and recommended requirements on PC, but we had yet to confirm what performance it will have on old and new generation consoles.

It will only reach 30 fps on PS4 and OneThanks to an interview with MP1st, we know how the title will move on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. As for the previous generation, both on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will run at a resolution of 1080p and 30 frames per second that, although he assures that they will be solid, it is strange knowing that Rainbow Six Siege moves to 60.

In relation to next-gen machines, and without specifying if there are exceptions with any platform (such as Series S compared to X), technical director Bruno Lalonde has spoken of 60 frames per second, counting on 4K with HDR technology and reaching up to 120 frames per second in high-end computers.

Rainbow Six: Extraction Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia Next Day January 20, being available on Xbox Game Pass since its launch. In this way it will be more accessible to enjoy your cooperative proposal, which will be expanded in the future with new unlockable content and numerous events that will arrive regularly.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Rainbow Six: Extraction, Rainbow Six, Performance, FPS, Resolution, 4K, HDR, Ubisoft, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.