Rainbow Six Extraction does not want delays: Ubisoft’s game is already gold and preparing its launch

The title is inspired by the Rainbow Six Siege ‘Outbreak’ event and will be released at a reduced price.

If you’ve been a regular Rainbow Six: Siege player, you’ll remember the event ‘Outbreak’, which took us to an area full of infected that we had to deal with using various operators selected from the campus. That inclusion was very well received by the players, and therefore Ubisoft decided to create a new game around it.

It will finally arrive under the name Rainbow Six Extraction, and its developers from Ubisoft Montreal have finished the production of the title. As they have shared on the project’s official Twitter account, the game is already gold, which means that development is over and the distribution phase begins.

“We are very proud to be able to share that Rainbow Six Extraction is already gold! See you in the containment zone on January 20, 2022”, reads the tweet, accompanied by a small video with the logo of the title, which will reach PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Google Stadia.

This means that no delays are expected for the game. Although stranger things have been seen in the industry, entering the gold phase is usually synonymous with being able to wait for the scheduled launch, which this time is marked for the day January 20 Next year. The title will come at a reduced price and, as usual in Ubisoft games, will eventually include new unlockable content, with cosmetics and game modes that will change the rules.

