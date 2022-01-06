Rainbow Six Extraction presents its requirements on PC: parasites won’t require much power

Ubisoft is gearing up for the launch of its next shooter in just a couple of weeks.

While the franchise of Rainbow Six has a good player base, Ubisoft has decided to expand its numbers with a proposal that mixes shooter fun with survival among infected parasites. Rainbow Six: Extraction is the result of this cocktail that will not only attract the attention of the fan community, but will also act as a complement to Rainbow Six: Siege.

It will also have support for Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, as well as the Vulkan API.Ubisoft’s new shooter will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia, but today the French company focuses exclusively on mouse and keyboard players with the computer requirements. Some clarifications that, as they advance from PC Gamer, are classified in low, high (1080p and 1440p) and Ultra settings.

Low quality (1080p) CPU : Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB / AMD RX 560 4GB Memory : 8GB de RAM (Dual-channel setup)

: 8GB de RAM (Dual-channel setup) YOU : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 85GB

High quality (1080p) CPU : Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Graphics : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / AMD RX 580 8GB Memory : 16GB de RAM (Dual-channel setup)

: 16GB de RAM (Dual-channel setup) YOU : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 85GB

High quality (1440p) CPU : Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

: Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Graphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600CT 6GB

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB / AMD RX 5600CT 6GB Memory : 16GB de RAM(Dual-channel setup)

: 16GB de RAM(Dual-channel setup) YOU : Windows 10/11 64-bit

: Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 85GB

Ultra quality CPU : Intel i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Graphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB / AMD RX 6800XT 16GB Memory : 16GB de RAM (Dual-channel setup)

: 16GB de RAM (Dual-channel setup) YOU : Windows 10/11 64-bit

: Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

In addition to this, the version of Rainbow Six: Extraction for PC presents other goodness such as multi-monitor and wide-screen support, Nvidia DLSS and Reflex, and Vulkan API. In addition, it does not have a frame limiter on computers and allows a deeper customization in your game options.

There are very few days left to enjoy Ubisoft’s new proposal, because Rainbow Six: Extraction will present its quarantine zones next January 20. For this reason, it has been a couple of months since it has gone to gold, which means that the game is already finished, and it intends to hook us to its shooter with unlockable content and future news. As for the sensations, at 3DJuegos we have been able to test it for a few hours and we are convinced that it will become an experience much loved by fans from shooting and challenging situations.

