Rainbow Six Extraction receives its first crisis event with various rewards and a new agent

It will be a limited time event, but there will be more in the future with their respective surprises.

Now that Rainbow Six Extraction has been available for a while, Ubisoft has just announced the first contents biggest coming to the game after its launch: the crisis event called Spillover. In this new limited-time mode, players must work as a team to eliminate a major threat waiting in the containment zone.

There will be more crisis events in the future“In Spillover, your goal is to place a cylinder of dissolving agent to exterminate colonies from the alien mucilage,” read the words inside the official site. “Make sure you have your defenses ready and brace for impact as hordes of archaea descend on you and your team.”

Along with this limited mode, a new agent is coming to the game: Sophie, who stands out for his varied arsenal of grenades, which will be of great help to any team. We can also unlock the automatic turret deployable, which will directly attack the archaea from the position where you place it, something very useful if you are looking to cover your back from uninvited enemies.

It wouldn’t be a worthy addition to the game without some rewards for players, and while we don’t get detailed information on what lies ahead, we do know that we will be able to get exclusive agent uniforms, weapon skins, and more goodies.

Spillover is just the first of various events planned for Rainbow Six Extraction, so it’s still a great time to jump into the game if you haven’t already, and join the huge number of players who are already enjoying it.

