Rainbow Six: Extraction will bring its quarantine zones to Xbox Game Pass on launch day

Ubisoft is preparing the launch of Rainbow Six: Extraction, so it has already advanced the basic requirements of the game for PC and has confirmed its entry into the gold phase. However, the developer still saves some ace up your sleeve, and now we are surprised by the arrival of the shooter to the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem as soon as it goes on the market.

This has been confirmed from the Xbox website, where they welcome the title with a description of their proposal. In this way, players subscribed to the service of Game Pass they will be able to enjoy infected parasites and quarantine zones from next January 20, which corresponds to the Rainbow Six: Extraction release date.

Ranbow Six: Extraction manages to combine shooter dynamics with dark environments where we must riddle dozens of parasites. In this way, the game will not be about shooting left and right, but rather invites us to create efficient strategies with which we can properly manage resources and survive the dangerous quarantine zones, something that could generate a truly committed community.

Now this title will be added to the extensive catalog of Xbox Game Pass, which has already announced the new games for January. And the Microsoft party does not end here, as it has already confirmed the inclusion of 30 deliveries that will reach the service as soon as its launch occurs in 2022. In addition to all this, from Ubisoft too celebrate their collaboration with Xbox and promise that Ubisoft+ it will come to the green company in the future as a separate subscription.

