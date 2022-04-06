Rainbow Six Mobile announced: trailer and details of Ubisoft’s new tactical shooter

Ubisoft breaks down the door of mobile devices with an adaptation of the successful Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft begins to show its plans for 2022. The release of the “Dawn of Ragnarok” expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the XDefiant makeover is just the beginning. Now we know the next step in the company’s plan, which invited 3DJuegos to the presentation of Rainbow Six Mobile a few days ago. These are the first details of the new tactical shooter of the Rainbow Six franchise.

Rainbow Six Mobile is a mobile adaptation of Rainbow Six Siege. This version will feature maps (Border and Bank, among others) and operators (Hibana, Rook, Jäger, Caveira, and more) from the original installment. In addition, it preserves destructionother mechanics like reinforce walls and cover windowsand Secure the Zone and Bomb modes are confirmed in the rotation of available game modes.

Regarding the differences with the original version, Rainbow Six Mobile It has a graphic section and controls adapted to mobile devices. The changes also affect the timing of matches and the abilities of some operators, though they will essentially have the same effect. This version also allows users to customize the controls for greater comfort.

Finally, Rainbow Six Mobile will be available on iOS and Android. Now you have the ability to play Rainbow Six Siege anywhere! You can take a first look at Rainbow Six Mobile thanks to the images we share in this news.

Ubisoft has promised to release more information about this version soon, so stay tuned. Until then, we remind you that Ubisoft has more presentations pending in the coming months. What do you think of this new version?

More about: Rainbow Six: Mobile and Ubisoft.