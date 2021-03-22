Rainbow Six: Parasite: a technical test leaks and reveals succulent details of its gameplay

Images from a technical test of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Parasite They have escaped from quarantine, have been leaked, and have revealed a number of details about the upcoming PvE shooter.

Over this weekend, some users have been seen streaming the game on Twitch and Facebook Gaming, presumably breaking an NDA by doing so. The footage seen by IGN reveals a number of features of the game, although unfortunately, the player was “suspended for cheating” during the live stream, so we couldn’t see any of the multiplayer in action, just the training mode.

The game’s menus suggest that Parasite (or whatever subtitles it ends up using) will leverage Ubisoft Connect to maintain saves and progression across platforms, as well as offering cross-play.

We take a look at playable Operators, including Alibi, Lion, Vigil, Ela, Finka, and Tachanka, who retain or reflect their Siege abilities. Tachanka can deploy a mounted light machine gun, and Alibi can use Prism decoys to attract enemies. Once players choose an operator, they will see a loading screen where they can customize their weapons with accessories and choose from a set of gadgets, including a reconnaissance drone, body armor, and an ammo pouch. The player can also choose between a stun grenade, remote-controlled C4 explosives, and a scout grenade during the charge phase.

A simulation introduces players to the game and its main threat: Archæans. These are the hostile force of Parasite, alien-looking creatures with “different behavior and skills.”. Players will need to be careful when fighting them, as if alerted they will summon more hostiles to attack the player or even alert a nest, which produces hostiles until destroyed.

As a result, stealth is suggested, where players can sneak up on and take down a target with their REACT Blade, often to get a sample of the creature to complete an objective. Unsurprisingly, many of the mechanics are similar to Rainbow Six Siege, with players able to bow while aiming, shooting through walls, and barricading windows. When enemies are killed non-stealthily or nests are alerted, they will spread a corrosive goo on the floor called Biofilm that is difficult for players to get through, like the barbed wire in Siege.

In each raid, players can continue to complete objectives to gather information, such as planting trackers in dormant nests. There is an objective available for each sub-zone in the raid, and players move between the sub-zones through an airlock that, once sealed, cannot be passed to reverse. Each sub-zone also has an extraction point where players can secure the information collected so far. This can also be avoided as players go further into the Raid, taking on a riskier sub-zone instead of mining for even better rewards.

If the players do not reach the extraction or airlock, they will be considered MIA. Operators that are MIA will remain in the subzone in which they were lost and can be rescued in a future raid, cutting them from an arcane tree. The tree will attempt to prevent the player from rescuing the Operator, and players will have to shoot the Tree’s Anchor Points to fight the parasite and prevent it from reabsorbing the host body, at which point the Operator will be lost. If the player manages to save the Operator, he must be taken to the Extraction Point.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic after being revealed during E3 2019 and initially scheduled for release in early 2020.