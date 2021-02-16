Rainbow Six Quarantine pasa a denominarse Parasite

It is official: Ubisoft changes name to Rainbow Six Quarantine to call it in a somewhat less compromised way in these times. Today it comes to light that the new name of the next Rainbow Six will finally be Parasite, something very in line with the plot of the game (in which the threat will be an alien parasite that infects our planet). The truth is that after the confinements, few people would feel especially comfortable with that name.

It was during the presentation of Ubisoft’s third quarter financial report a few days ago that the CEO of the company, Yves Guillemot, announced that the studio was concerned about releasing a game with ‘quarantine’ in the title given the global pandemic that followed. of the official announcement, something that seemed to predict the disaster that has come upon us later.

If all goes according to plan (even though the game has already had to be delayed), the new Rainbow Six (now with the subtitle of Parasite) will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One (and therefore on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S) before the end of September this year.

Source: AllGamesDelta