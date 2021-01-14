Entertainment

Rainbow Six receives R6 SHARE program skins

January 14, 2021
The Six Invitational 2021 is just around the corner, like all fans of Rainbow Six Siege they will know by now. And therefore, it’s time to celebrate: Tier 2 and Tier 3 skins arrive. The purpose: to support our favorite team by customizing the outfit.

In the Rainbow Six environment, things are clear when it comes to team support: Organizations receive 30% of the benefits from the items, which reverts to benefits for players and content creators.

For each regional set sold, 30% of the price is distributed among all the organizations involved in the program. Regarding the Battle Pass, 30% of the sale of the Invitational Battle Pass goes directly to the prize of the competition.

Here is a list of the articles by region:

EUROPE

NORTH AMERICA

PACIFIC ASIA

BRAZIL

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website.

