Rainbow Six: Siege among the free games on Xbox Free Play Days, along with mystery and motorcycle titles

Xbox renews its selection to give us a very diverse weekend, with games for all tastes.

Xbox continues to provide more experiences on its various services, something it has done recently in Xbox Game Pass by adding 12 new games to the catalog. However, the company does not forget the fun of the weekend and add the most varied proposals to your Xbox Free Play Days, so users subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate O Xbox Live Gold you can enjoy this new selection right now.

In the Xbox shipment, Rainbow Six: Siege, the well-known shooter of the saga, stands out especially Tom Clancy with which we can entertain ourselves for several hours between its modalities for a player, cooperative and multiplayer of 5 vs. 5. The game has not stopped receiving updates since its launch, so players who join this world now will find a very complete video game.

On the other hand, users who prefer to shelter from the cold with narrative adventures They will be able to invest the weekend in Night Call, a research experience in the purest ‘noir’ style in which we will accompany a Paris taxi driver on his working day. As you can expect from this kind of games, there will be no shortage a murder plot where the victims only have one point in common: they were our clients.

But if you like to wait until the last days of the week to feel the freedom of driving, you can always play RiMS Racing. A simulator of motorcycle racing that makes this vehicle the central element of the experience, which will take us to the limit of realism and personalization so that we take into account all the pieces of our machinery.

These games will be available until Sunday, December 5, so the users of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate They will be able to take advantage of these experiences with limited time. But if you are looking for other types of adventures that stay in your library foreverDon’t hesitate to check out Epic Games’ free games, as this week brings us powerful titles like Dead by Daylight.

