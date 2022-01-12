Rainbow Six Siege changes creative director and promises the best years for the shooter

A new era opens in one of the most successful multiplayer video games at Ubisoft today.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege opens the year with important changes, and we are not referring to the imminent launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction. In this sense, Ubisoft confirmed yesterday to Alexander Karpazis as the new creative director of the tactical shooter, replacing Leroy Athanassoff who sets out in search of new opportunities within the same company.

The team and I prepare for the most ambitious years in Siege historyKarpazis“It is not a decision that I have made lightly; I love this game and this community. I am very proud of everything our team has achieved in the last two years, but I am convinced that my decision is the right one, and the team has given all his support. Do not worry: I am not going very far, and something tells me that my journey through this incredible game is far from over“Athanassoff explains, welcoming his replacement.” After working with him for four years, I can attest that he has not only skill and talent, but also a great passion for Siege. “

For his part, Karpazis thanked him for the appointment by taking a tour of his journey through the tactical shooter since he was in the alpha phase. “The next leg of my journey begins today, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Siege,” he explains. “Leroy’s hard work will be seen in future seasons as the team and I prepare to the most ambitious years in Siege history“.

We will have to wait a while to give more context to these promising statements of what is to come for Rainbow Six: Siege, which is currently in the fourth season of its sixth year of content without anything indicating a setback in its high figures of activity. Only on Steam, for example, has Simultaneous user peaks each time close to 100,000 players.

