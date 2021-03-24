Rainbow Six Siege creators work on AAA multiplayer for Amazon

A group of core team members Rainbow Six Siege, including his former creative director, will head a new Amazon Games studio, working on a “AAA online multiplayer title based on a new IP.”.

The anonymous studio’s founding members include Luc Bouchard, Xavier Marquis, Alexandre Remy, and Romain Rimokh, all of whom worked to bring Rainbow Six Siege to life. At Siege, Bouchard was production director, Marquis was creative director, Remy was brand director, and Rimokh was narrative director, which means that they all had important roles, both in creative development and in the technical part.

The new game is described only as “a multiplayer online title based on a new IP”, and no release date or other details have been provided at the time of writing. Amazon notes that the game is just one of “several unannounced projects currently in development” in their studies.

The new developer is based in Montreal and will complement Amazon’s other development studios in Seattle, Orange County and San Diego. Amazon Games Vice President Christoph Hartmann pointed to the talent of the Montreal team for “create deep, community-focused multiplayer experiences” that will reinforce Amazon’s vision of creating “the best online games of its kind.”.

“Building on 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in the multiplayer space.”said Xavier Marquis, creative director of the Amazon studio in Montreal. “In the discussion, we felt a true connection to the folks at Amazon Games, their approach to games, and the wealth of knowledge, experience, and technology available there. It’s quite humbling and we couldn’t be more excited to start a study with them. “, he concluded.

Current Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently pledged his support for the company’s gaming division. This renewed support follows internal issues reported at Amazon Game Studios.