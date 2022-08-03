Rainbow Six Siege Debuts Another Yakuza Character in the Form of an Operator Skin

After the appearances of Kaoro and Kiryu, now Goro Majima joins as an elite aspect for Echo.

Rainbow Six Siege continues to receive updates on a regular basis. the shooter of Ubisoft It premiered in 2015 and seven years later it continues to be updated on PC, PlayStation and Xbox and, in addition to the new seasons that it adds, it also adds collaborations and paid aspects from time to time.

Those responsible for the title have announced that a new aspect is now available in collaboration with the Yakuza saga, after having added appearances of Kaoro and Kiryu. Now it’s a echo elite skin that, if we get it by buying it in the store, it will look like the very Goro Majimaone of the most characteristic characters of the SEGA franchise.

This is an elite skin of EchoAs you can see in the video, little remains of the operator Echo in this skin, and the fact is that the bundle that we can obtain in the store not only has the Shimano Crazy Dog uniform, but also has custom win animation, skins for Yokai drones and weapons, and a special charm. Come on, which has become usual with any Rainbow Six Siege elite skin.

Shooter players who are new to Yakuza and want to give the saga a chance have it easy with the different subscription services. In fact, Like a Dragon is part of the PS Plus Essential games for August, and it has been announced that the Extra and Premium levels will end up adding the entire SEGA franchise in the coming months.

More about: Rainbow Six Siege, Yakuza, Ubisoft, SEGA and Collaboration.