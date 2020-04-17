Rainbow Six Siege Is Adding An Iconic Video Game Character Skin

Lara Croft is coming to Rainbow Six Siege … effectively, kind of. Ubisoft has introduced that it’s including a Lara Croft pores and skin for the operator Ash through the subsequent season, Operation Void Edge.

Will probably be an elite pores and skin, which means it ought to price some quantity of R6 credit to buy, although a particular value level was not divulged. The Ash Elite Set may also embrace a victory animation, a number of weapon skins, and a Lara Croft chibi allure.

You’ll be able to take a look at the announcement video under. Word that the dual-wielding seen within the video could solely be for Ash’s victory animation as an homage to Lara Croft’s signature look. Rainbow Six Siege doesn’t help dual-wielding, although it’s one thing that developer Ubisoft Montreal has experimented with.

This seems to be the primary crossover pores and skin from one other writer’s recreation. Given the immense recognition of Siege–it has greater than 50 million registered accounts–it is smart that different franchises would possibly look to the sport as one other technique of promotion.

Siege has crossed over with one other franchise earlier than, nonetheless, as the sport launched a tie-in occasion for the Netflix collection Cash Heist again in 2019.

In different information, Ubisoft has confirmed that the operator Tachanka is getting main overhaul with an upcoming replace. Moreover, Ubisoft has mentioned Siege must be out there for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Collection X at launch, that includes multiplayer cross-play with PS4 and Xbox One.

The subsequent Rainbow Six recreation is Rainbow Six: Quarantine, which is a three-player tactical co-op shooter that’s in improvement for PS5, Xbox Collection X, and PC, along with current-generation consoles.

As for the Tomb Raider franchise, 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the most recent entry and it was the ultimate entry within the new trilogy that started in 2013. In different information, a brand new music album that includes remakes of a number of songs from Peter Connelly’s soundtracks for quite a few Tomb Raider video games, is accessible to stream now throughout a number of main music providers.