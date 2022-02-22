Rainbow Six Siege presents its Year 7: new operators, maps and roadmap of the seasons

During the Six Invitational, Ubisoft’s tactical shooter has announced its new season: Demon Veil.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 22, 2022, 16:13 10 comments

The case of Rainbow Six Siege is one of those that shows that, in the video game industry, listening to the community and continuing to support a title can end up generating success for it. Ubisoft he knows it well thanks to the tremendous number of players that this tactical shooter has that, since it was launched in 2015, now faces a new period of updates.

During the celebration of the Six Invitational 2022, one of the main competitions of the game’s competitive circuit, its managers have shared the news corresponding to its Year 7, the most ambitious to date. As always, new agents and maps will arrive, but also game modes and different improvements at the user experience level.

Azami is a new Japanese defenderThe first thing that will arrive in season 1 of this seventh year is a new operator. With the name of Maximum, this Japanese agent of the Tokyo motorized police will join the extensive cast of Siege on the defensive side. Her ability focuses on her Kiba Barriers, which offer a quick coverage throwable with a bulletproof surface to generate new angles or cover openings made by attackers.

His loadout includes the 9X19SVN or ACS12 as his primary weapons, while the D-50 pistol will be his secondary arsenal. As devices, it has impact grenade or barbed wire at our choice, and she has two health points and two speed points, making her a balanced operator in these terms. You can see it in action in the video at the top of the news.

The same video presents the first season of this Year 7, called Demon Veil, and with it will come, in addition to a new map in Ireland (mid-season), a new game mode. Team Deathmatch offers an experience widely known in multiplayer shooters, where two teams will have to face each other in 5-minute respawn matches to practice aim and test the agents.

In this deathmatch, neither unique abilities nor shields are available, and players are provided with the same gadgets: frag, stun, and impact grenades. The chosen maps are Amusement Park, Village and Favelanor can they be modified through reinforcements, observation tools or the use of drones or rappelling.

There will be more changes in Ranked matchesFurther modifications are also carried out, such as the possibility of change agents during the preparation phase. This is intended to make drones more impactful in matches, allowing players to adjust their strategy through their chosen operator or loadout. It is available in all modes: Quick Match, Unranked, Ranked, and Pro League playlists.

There are other minor changes that you can check on the official website of Rainbow Six Siege, such as those regarding the universal gun sights, the modification of the Goyo volcano shield bottle, the obligation to link a phone number to join Ranked games or the repetition of games on consoles. In addition, it has been shared Roadmap of this 2022 that you can see on these lines, where you can see new maps, shooting range, different events and arcade modes and some alterations in the Ranked game system and in the reputation system.

Let us remember that Rainbow Six Siege faces what they say will be one of the best years of the shooter in this long journey in PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Ubisoft has recently changed the creative director, after the departure of the previous one looking for new opportunities in the company. We will have to wait to see if the changes take effect and the good form of the game continues to be confirmed almost seven years after its launch.

More about: Rainbow Six Siege, Season, Ubisoft, Shooter and Demon Veil.