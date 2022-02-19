Rainbow Six: Siege still not peaking despite intense competition in the market

Ubisoft celebrates the data of the action-shooter video game and guarantees exciting news.

Last November marked six years since the launch of Rainbow Six: Siege, however there is nothing to indicate that the passion for the tactical action-shooter video game is going to disappear any time soon. According to Ubisoftproduction has already surpassed the mark of 80 million playersa milestone achieved thanks to adding more than 10 million agents in 2021 alone.

All this despite the competition, to which they allude from the French company in its most recent meeting with investors, which has not deprived R6: Siege of being one of the most important multiplayer shooters on the market. And she wants to stay that way.

Ubisoft has guaranteed that Rainbow Six: Siege players will run into this 2022 with the most ambitious year of new features and content to date. To go into details, we will have to wait a little longer. However, a few months ago changes in the creative direction of the shooter were reported, with Alexander Karpazis taking command and selling a great future for the video game.

“The hard work of Leroy Athanassoff [el anterior director creativo] will be seen in future seasons, as the team and I prepare for the most ambitious years in Siege history,” Alexander Karpazis confirmed in a statement.

In the background we find the recent success of Rainbow Six: Extraction, with just over five million players when it has barely been a month since its release. In addition, they indicate from Ubisoft, the cooperative shooter is adding new players to the saga. If you want to know more, you can read the review of R6: Extraction.

