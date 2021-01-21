Rainbow Six Siege: Ubisoft Announces “Road to SI” Event

Great news for fans of Rainbow Six Siege– On January 21 – February 22, Ubisoft announces the “Road to Si” event, which takes place again in tactical shooter every week from Thursday to Monday.

In addition, the Battle Pass of the Six Invitational 2021 is now available, which as you know, the proceeds go to the event’s prize pool.

The competitive Stadium map makes its appearance again, with a mix of Border and Coast elements. All agents become available in three-round, three-minute Unmatched matches in Bombs mode, with Pick and Ban phases.

The captains (Mira, Capitão, Ash and Vigil) will be dressed as in the Game Pass. We also remind you that the Invitational battle pass will be available for free until February 22, with a paid option as well.

Yesterday we told you that the Rainbow Six Siege world championship; In other words, the grand finale of the year will be held in Paris from February 9 to 21, and the best teams in the world of eSports (from R6) will participate.