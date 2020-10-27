Rainbow’s Jisook And Lee Doo Hee Announce Date And Share Photos For Wedding

Former Rainbow member Jisook has confirmed the date of her wedding ceremony to Lee Doo Hee and the couple have launched new wedding ceremony pictures!

Jisook and Lee Doo Hee went public with their relationship in October 2019 and introduced their marriage in June of this 12 months whereas showing on the MBC actuality program “Don’t Be Jealous.” The couple will maintain their wedding ceremony on October 31. Learn the complete assertion from Jisook’s company under:

Hey. That is Starit Leisure. At the moment we’re right here to relay pleased information relating to Jisook’s marriage. Jisook plans to carry her wedding ceremony on October 31 at an undisclosed location. Because of COVID-19, they’ve been making ready fastidiously for his or her wedding ceremony. In consideration of the state of affairs, each events solely invited their household and shut buddies and plan to carry a quiet ceremony, so we ask on your understanding over the truth that the small print will likely be stored non-public. We wish to genuinely thank everybody who has all the time proven Jisook plenty of love and help and we ask that you simply warmly congratulate Jisook sooner or later as she units off on a brand new starting. We are going to work tougher sooner or later to point out you a superb picture. Thanks.

