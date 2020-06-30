Rainbow’s Jisook And Lee Doo Hee Announce They Are Getting Married

Former Rainbow member Jisook and her boyfriend, Lee Doo Hee, have revealed their plans for marriage!

Jisook and Lee Doo Hee are forged members on the MBC actuality program “Don’t Be Jealous,” which paperwork the love tales and on a regular basis lives of superstar {couples}. Lee Doo Hee is a programmer and a businessperson and he and Jisook went public with their relationship in October 2019.

On the June 29 episode of “Don’t Be Jealous,” the final episode of the primary season of the present, Lee Doo Hee and Jisook visited Jisook’s mom’s grave. Jisook’s mom handed away from most cancers in 2011. Jisook stated, “Isn’t this a refined option to ask for permission?”, however he answered, “There’s nothing refined about it. That is me being open about it.”

In an interview with the manufacturing employees, Jisook and Lee Doo Hee introduced that they have been getting married. Lee Doo Hee stated, “We’ve determined to get married,” and the panelists clapped their fingers in pleasure.

Jisook continued, “We met one another’s households on Dad and mom’ Day and the subject of marriage got here up. We began making ready for marriage since then, however it seems it isn’t straightforward.”

Lee Doo Hee stated, “The marriage halls are all booked full. As a result of many {couples} couldn’t get married in the primary half of the 12 months [due to COVID-19], the bookings are all backed up. It’s not one thing we are able to depart to destiny. As a substitute of ready for the fitting day, whichever date we are able to get would be the proper day.”

Congratulations to the couple!

