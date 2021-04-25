Rainbow’s Jisook Joins Cast Of KBS’s Upcoming Idol Drama “Imitation”

Rainbow’s Jisook has officially joined the cast of KBS’s upcoming drama “Imitation”!

On April 23, Jisook’s agency StarIt Entertainment formally announced, “Jisook will be appearing in KBS2’s new drama ‘Imitation’ in the role of head stylist Eun Jin.”

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” is a new drama about the work and love lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. The star-studded cast includes Jung Ji So; U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young; ATEEZ‘s Yunho, Seonghwa, San, and Jongho; former I.O.I and PRISTIN member Lim Nayoung; SF9‘s Hwiyoung and Chani; g.o.d.’s Danny Ahn; Yuri; Minseo; Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong; Ahn Jung Hoon; and former Baby V.O.X member Shim Eun Jin.

Jisook will be taking on the role of the tough, talented, and highly professional stylist Eun Jin, who works together with the girl group Tea Party (played by Jung Ji So, Lim Nayoung, and Minseo) and their agency’s CEO Ji Hak (played by Danny Ahn).

“Imitation” premieres on May 7 at 11:20 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, check out the first teasers for the drama here!

Watch Jisook and her husband Lee Doo Hee on the reality show “Don’t Be Jealous” with English subtitles below:

