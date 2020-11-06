Raindance Film Festival Announced From London

In immediately’s International Bulletin, Raindance pronounces its winners, Göteborg goes hybrid, Movistar Plus pronounces a brand new local weather change docuseries, and Dopamine hires Maria Garcia-Castrillon to steer the corporate’s worldwide enterprise.

FESTIVALS

Raindance Film Festival’s digital awards ceremony unspooled on Thursday, reside streamed from the Leicester Sq. Theater, the place Giorgos Georgopoulos’ darkish comedy “To not Be Disagreeable However We Have to Have a Critical Speak” was declared Film of the Festival and Finnish function “Power of Behavior,” seven tales from seven administrators in regards to the normality of sexual harassment and abuse in non-public and society at massive, received greatest worldwide function and greatest screenplay.

Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe’s “He Goals of Giants” and “The State of Texas vs. Melissa” from director Sabrina Van Tassel received greatest U.Ok. function and greatest documentary function respectively. Within the former, Fulton and Pepe monitor Terry Gilliam’s long-fought battle to movie his most up-to-date function, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” whereas Van Tassel’s documentary examines the lifetime of Texas’ first Hispanic girl sentenced to loss of life.

New this 12 months, the very best music documentary prize went to “TOPOWA! – By no means Give Up,” from administrators Philip Sansom and Inigo Gilmore. Milcho Manchevski received greatest director for his medieval interval drama “Willow,” whereas actor Johnny Flynn (“Stardust”) took greatest efficiency as a younger David Bowie.

Cambodian-set quick movie “A Fallen Fruit” from director Amit Dubey received greatest in need of the competition, which mechanically qualifies the movie for consideration within the quick movie class on the Academy Awards.

Subsequent 12 months’s 44th version of the Göteborg Film Festival and its business sidebar are going hybrid ensuing from uncertainties raised by the COVID-19 disaster.

The competition correct will run Jan. 29 to Feb. 8, with the TV Drama Imaginative and prescient business occasion unspooling Feb. 3 to 4 and the Nordic Film Market, one of many area’s largest and most necessary cinematic occasions, operating Feb. 4 to six. Each occasions could have a powerful digital factor in addition to restricted on-site prospects for attendees.

This 12 months, the competition will host Focus: Social Distances, a curated part of works specializing in social distancing within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights embrace “Sweat” from Swedish director Magnus von Horn and documentary “Molecules” from Andrea Segre, a Venice out of competitors participant.

Accreditation will open in early December, with a strictly restricted variety of on-site accreditations to be launched in January. The competition’s full program is scheduled for launch on Jan. 12.

DOCUMENTARY

Spain’s Movistar Plus has commissioned a brand new docuseries, “Porvenir,” in regards to the results of world local weather change, to be produced in collaboration with La Caña Brothers.

Hosted by considered one of Spain’s most trusted journalists, Iñaki Gabilondo, the sequence might be break up into three episodes – “Earth,” “Sea” and “Air.” It can even be break up by way of narrative, with half of the sequence that includes interviews and documentary footage taken from round Spain, and the opposite half unspooling as a fictional manufacturing starring well-liked actors Roberto Alamo, Marian Alvarez and Víctor Clavijo.

The sequence is scheduled to premiere on Movistar Plus and its digital platforms in December 2021.

HIRING

Grupo Salinas’ manufacturing wing Dopamine has employed Madrid-based TV govt and educator Maria Garcia-Castrillon as its chief of worldwide enterprise growth.

Garcia-Castrillon boasts a formidable resume within the discipline of worldwide scripted co-productions. She has headed initiatives and developed methods within the U.S., Europe and Asia, and has labored for main gamers corresponding to Continental, Latido and Markab.

In Madrid, she additionally works in training and is the coordinator of the chief producer grasp’s program on the prestigious ECAM movie faculty.