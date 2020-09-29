Rainmaker Content Takes Global Distribution Rights for Professionals

Rainmaker Content has picked up worldwide distribution rights from German studio Leonine for Brendan Fraser-starring motion collection “Professionals.” The undertaking, which was accomplished through the international pandemic, will likely be shopped to patrons at subsequent month’s digital Mipcom market.

Commissioned by Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group) for streamer Viaplay, the forged contains Fraser (“Belief”), Tom Welling (“Smallville”), Elena Anaya (“Marvel Girl”), Saïd Taghmaoui (“John Wick 3”), Ken Duken (“Inglorious Basterd”), Lisa Loven Kongsli (“Power Majeure”) and August Wittgenstein (“The Crown”).

The ten-part collection stars Welling as hardened former counterintelligence officer Captain Vincent Corbo, who’s employed by billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) and his fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Graciela “Grace” Davila (Anaya), to analyze the explosion of a sophisticated medical satellite tv for pc. What Corbo and his crew uncover, nonetheless, is {that a} mixture of Swann’s enterprise rivals, corrupt authorities officers and a shadowy crime syndicate may very well be behind the assault.

The deal marks the primary collaboration between Rainmaker Content and Leonine. Launched in June by former Kew Media Distribution boss Greg Phillips, alongside Graham Begg and Vicky Ryan, the distributor focuses on international gross sales for premium scripted and non-scripted collection and occasion titles.

The present, which is an official Eire-South Africa co-production, has to date been pre-sold into German broadcaster RTL II, which has swooped for free-TV rights, and TNT, which has purchased Germany pay-TV rights.

Phillips, co-CEO of Rainmaker Content, mentioned: “This present is tailored for the worldwide market. Created with actually nice manufacturing values and shot in some wonderful areas, it’s implausible to have such a broad, blue-sky motion collection that has been capable of full manufacturing and is able to go, thrilling to observe, and simply the escape that audiences are wanting for proper now.”

“Professionals” was created by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary and is a manufacturing of Most Media, Subotica, Spier Movies and Roadside Points of interest in affiliation with Jeff Most Productions, Leonine, NENT Group and The South African Industrial Growth Company.

Most and Colleary each function co-showrunners and govt producers, and are joined by fellow govt producers Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Fraser, Welling and Anaya.

Hollard Movie Guarantors, represented by Paul Raleigh, supplied a Completion Assure.