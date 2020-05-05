Rainn Wilson Still Feels Terrible About An Accident On The Set Of The Office

Go away a Remark
By all accounts, the great individuals who starred on the mega hit NBC sitcom The Office had a good time working collectively. All of them seen to nonetheless genuinely like one another and frequently come out to help each other or make appearances in every others social media feeds. It is extraordinarily uncommon to listen to about any troubles behind the scenes on the long-running present, however it seems that Rainn Wilson made fairly the error whereas filming one scene with Craig Robinson, and he nonetheless feels so unhealthy about it that he took the time to apologize publicly for the incident.
Craig Robinson, who performed warehouse foreman turned workplace employee Darryl Philbin on The Office, lately stopped by Rainn Wilson’s Soul Pancake podcast on Instagram, Hey There, Human. After a heat welcome from Wilson for taking the day out to talk with him, he relayed a narrative about how unhealthy he nonetheless feels for the “horrible factor” he by chance did to Robinson after they filmed a scene for the Season eight episode “Mrs. California.”
A part of the episode includes a storyline the place Dwight opens a fitness center (appropriately generally known as The Dwight Schrute Fitness center for Muscle tissue) within the constructing and agrees to coach Darryl in order that he can impress a brand new feminine warehouse worker. Apparently, although, throughout a dialog between the 2 characters at one level within the episode, Wilson determined to mess around with a small weight on Darryl’s desk, and it led to an accident that he nonetheless feels horrible about. This is what he needed to say:
After I see you instantly I really feel horrible, as a result of I did a horrible factor to you as soon as on the set of The Office and it was one of many stupidest issues I’ve ever achieved in my total life….For the remainder of my life I will apologize to you…I had some little scene the place I needed to run into him and be like, ‘Darryl, we gotta have a gathering.’ Let’s go all the way down to the warehouse. Come on, let’s go,’ or one thing like that…And also you had in your desk a little bit desk weight, a miniature barbell… I used to be like, this’ll be good, I’ll simply choose up this prop and I flipped it within the air and it went bonk! Proper in [Craig’s] brow. He was shocked, and offended, and damage and an egg swelled up in your brow.
Egad! Are you able to think about simply making an attempt to spice a humorous scene up a little bit with a little bit of prop enterprise after which conking your scene associate within the head with a weight? I am certain most of us would nonetheless really feel as horrible about it as Rainn Wilson clearly does to this present day. Wilson was certain to let everybody know that Craig Robinson was extremely gracious concerning the accident when it occurred, particularly since Robinson identified that the small weight wasn’t really as mild as Wilson initially thought it to be.
Whereas not by any means one of many largest weights that might sit on somebody’s desk, in response to Craig Robinson it did weight greater than the one pound that Rainn Wilson thought it did. I can definitely see the place Robinson could be extra conscious of the heft of the article in query, because it was on his character’s desk, however I also can think about that Wilson did not have any concept that tossing it round would go horribly unsuitable.
You’ll be able to check out the total interview, which begins on the 13:29 mark (and does embrace some pretty, non-apology dialog), proper right here:
Fortunately, not solely was Craig Robinson ultimately completely nice, however he continues to be cool concerning the accident and harbor no ailing will towards Rainn Wilson, which is improbable, as a result of in any other case, we’d not have gotten this excellent interview.
For now, you’ll be able to nonetheless stream The Office on Netflix till it heads over to Peacock subsequent 12 months. Whilst you look forward to phrase on whether or not or not we’ll get some sort of reunion particular or revival of the beloved office comedy, be happy to take a look at what’s new on Netflix this 12 months and see what’s coming to the small display this summer season!
