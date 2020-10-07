Rain’s Agency Issues Warning To Sasaengs Coming To His Home

Rain’s company has issued a warning in opposition to sasaengs who’ve been harassing the artist by coming to his house.

Hi there, that is Elegant Artist Agency.

Just lately, there was an growing variety of folks going to our artist Rain’s home and interesting in conduct reminiscent of ringing the doorbell and yelling.

We ask you to cease coming to his house.

This inappropriate conduct by these so-called followers is inflicting not solely the artist himself, but additionally his household who lives with him to really feel nice concern. They need to now not must really feel anxious in their very own house, which is a non-public area and the place they need to really feel most comfy in.

If these behaviors that threaten the artist and invade his privateness proceed, we’ll take all doable authorized measures to guard our artist each mentally and bodily. There shall be no leniency relating to acts that inflict hurt on our artist and his household, and this submit is our last warning earlier than we take authorized motion.