Raj Kaushal (Mandira Bedi Husband) Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures

Raj Kaushal is an Indian movie director, manufacturer, and partner of widespread actress Mandira Bedi. He used to be passed on to the great beyond on Wednesday, 30 June because of cardiac arrest. He used to be 49. Raj directed movies like ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ & ‘Anthony Kaun Hai’. Bollywood celebrities surprise after listening to the loss of life of director Raj Kaushal. Many gave condolences to their circle of relatives and took to social media to mourn the loss. He used to be survived by way of Mandira and two children, Vir and Tara.