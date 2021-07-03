Raj Kaushal’s Prayer Meet Attended By means of Mouni Roy And Different TV Stars

Mouni Roy photographed at Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet.

A number of tv celebrities arrived to pay their respects to overdue filmmaker Raj Kaushal at a prayer meet hung on Saturday afternoon. Mandira Bedi’s highest buddy from the TV movie trade, Mouni Roy, used to be the primary one to reach on the prayer meet, Mandira Bedi misplaced her husband Raj Kaushal, a filmmaker, on Wednesday morning. He died because of cardiac arrest on the age of 49.Instead of Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade, actor Ashish Chowdhry’s spouse Samita had been additionally provide on the prayer meet. Mandira Bedi’s son Vir and daughter Tara had been additionally pictured on the prayer meet.

Mouni Roy had previous visited Mandira Bedi at the night time Raj Kaushal died. Instead of Mouni, actors Raveena Tandon, Vidya Malavade, Aditi Govitrikar and Rohit Roy additionally visited the actress.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal were given married in 1999 and so they welcomed son Vir in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who in the past printed they sought after to undertake a daughter, welcomed 4-year-old Tara into the circle of relatives in July final yr. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal’s son Vir is now 10. Mandira Bedi carried out the final rites of her husband on Wednesday afternoon.

But even so being a movie manufacturer, Raj Kaushal used to be additionally a author and a director and he had helmed motion pictures like Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo (additionally that includes Mandira Bedi) and Anthony Kaun Hai. He started his occupation as a copywriter. He began his personal promoting manufacturing corporate in 1998 and went directly to direct over 800 ads. He sponsored the 2005 movie My Brother… Nikhil.