Raj Kundra Used to be Luring Folks For Hotshots? YouTuber Finds Surprising Main points, Says He Will have to “Rot In Prison”

Raj Kundra has been inside the headlines ever since he used to be arrested and charged for the advent and publishing/distribution of p*rnographic content material subject material on a lot of mobile apps. Since then, quite a lot of suffering actresses and models have moreover proportion circumstances of experiencing the were given right here by means of him. Now, YouTuber Puneet Kaur has moreover spoken about receiving DMs from the accused.

Taking to social media, Kaur printed that Raj had once sent her a right away message with a link to Hotshots. Be told on to understand all the YouTuber had to say about it beneath.

Taking to her Instagram stories, YouTuber Puneet Kaur shared a snapshot of Raj Kundra inside the data and wrote on it, “Brooo do you OGS take into account our verified DM video where he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad.” In her following tale, at the side of a picture of Raj’s data that comes with on television, she persisted writing, “I will be able to’t even WTF this mans used to be in truth luring people -we in truth concept it used to be unsolicited mail when he sent that DM to me!? Jesus Christ guy rot in prison.”

In her following stories, Puneet Kaur moreover shared excerpts of the video in question where she questions if the DMs she got have been fake or now not. Inside the video, she and two others shall be noticed discussing the DMs and wondering if Raj Kundra’s account have been hacked. Inside the clip, we listen one of the guys say, “This guy has had a midlife crisis, perhaps, messing with girls to visit Hotshots.com to do something peculiar, I don’t know.” After googling the internet web page, the other guy is heard pronouncing, “I believe his account bought hacked,” as the principle guy notes, “That can be giving him the benefit of the doubt.”

Past due Monday night, the tips broke that the Mumbai Crime Division had arrested Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The businessman has been booked beneath sections 420 (cheating), 34 (fashionable purpose), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) except for similar sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. As in step with a statement by means of the Mumbai Police commissioner, Raj appears to be the vital factor conspirator inside the advent of p*rnographic films and their publishing.

