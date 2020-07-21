Raja Man Singh, who was hit by a jeep in CM’s helicopter, an encounter took place in 24 hours, now the decision came

new Delhi: 11 policemen have been convicted in the murder of the famous Raja Man Singh Death Case and two others. The policemen had Raja Man Singh Encounter. After about 35 years, a court in Mathura, UP has decided this matter related to Rajasthan Police. The matter was transferred to this court by the Supreme Court. Now the court came to the conclusion that the policemen had deliberately killed Raja Man Singh in the encounter. The culprits will be sentenced on Wednesday. The matter was discussed throughout the country. Also Read – Rajasthan: CBI questioned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s OSD

Raja Man Singh killed in car crash in CM’s helicopter

This whole controversy is related to an incident. Raja Man Singh of Bharatpur princely state destroyed the helicopter of then CM Shivcharan Mathur of Rajasthan in a jeep collision on 20 February 1985. Actually what happened was that in 1985 Rajasthan assembly elections were being held. Raja Mansingh was an independent candidate from Deeg area of ​​Rajasthan. Meanwhile, CM Shivcharan Mathur's public meeting was to be held on February 20, 1985 in support of a Congress candidate. In support of this gathering, someone put a flag on the fort of Raja Man Singh. There was a dispute about this and Raja, after the controversy, in a rage on the same day in the public meeting, hit the car strongly in the helicopter standing by the CM. The helicopter was damaged by this.

The very next day Raja Man Singh was confronted by the police

The incident of a car crashing into a helicopter shook everyone. The next day of this incident, on 21 February 1985, Raja Man Singh was caught and his encounter was done. Raja Man Singh's son-in-law Vijay Singh had reported the incident. This case was in the Supreme Court. It was investigated by the CBI. The Supreme Court transferred this case from Rajasthan to Mathura. This court has now convicted 11 police personnel who had done the encounter. Now on Wednesday, these policemen will be sentenced.