Raja Raja Chora Complete Film Leaked On-line

The romantic and comedy movie Raja Raja Chora, written and directed via debutant Hasith Goli and produced via Abishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad below the banner of Abishek Agarwal Arts and Folks Media Manufacturing unit, has turn out to be the most recent sufferer of on-line piracy. The film Raja Raja chora has been leaked via the notorious piracy website online Tamilrockers and Movierulz. The romantic and comedic entertainer starring Sree Vishnu used to be launched the previous day on August 19 and gained sure reaction from the film buffs. The movie which additionally stars Ravi Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyyengar, Ajay Ghosh, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu reputation Gangavva, Vasu Inturi and Kadambari Kiran within the pivotal roles could also be the most recent to be leaked on-line.

The total film Raja raja Chora starring Megha Akash and Sunaina as the feminine lead has been leaked on Telegram, TamilRockers and different piracy-based web pages and is to be had without spending a dime obtain.

That includes the tune of Vivek Sagar, Raja Raja Chora marks the duo’s 2nd collaboration after the 2019 blockbuster Brochevarevarura, which used to be directed via Vivek Athreya.

We’re towards piracy of Sree Vishnu starrer Raja Raja Chora. Say no to piracy.