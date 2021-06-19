Raja Raja Chora Film (2021): Forged | Songs | Teaser | Poster | Trailer | Unencumber Date

Raja Raja Chora is probably the most awaited Telugu language comedy-drama written and directed through Hasith Goli, who labored as an assistant director for Brochevarevarura. It options Sree Vishu, Megha Akash in pivot roles along side sub solid like Sunainaa, Ravi Babu. The movie is bankrolled through TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal beneath the banner of Other people Media Manufacturing facility and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Vivek Sagar composes the background rankings and soundtracks for the film. The filmmakers scheduled to liberate the film for direct OTT liberate. ZEE5 luggage the streaming and satellite tv for pc rights for the film and ZEE Song gifts the audio tracks for the movie.