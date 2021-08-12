Raja Raja Chora Film (2021): Solid | Songs | Teaser | Poster | Trailer | Unlock Date

Raja Raja Chora is probably the most awaited Telugu language comedy-drama written and directed through Hasith Goli, who labored as an assistant director for Brochevarevarura. It options Sree Vishu, Megha Akash in pivot roles in conjunction with sub forged like Sunainaa, Ravi Babu. The movie is bankrolled through TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal beneath the banner of Other folks Media Manufacturing facility and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Vivek Sagar composes the background ratings and soundtracks for the film. The filmmakers are scheduled to liberate the film for an immediate OTT liberate. ZEE5 baggage the streaming and satellite tv for pc rights for the film and ZEE Song items the audio tracks for the movie.

Sree Vishnu performs a protagonist within the Raja Raja Chora film and Megha Akash takes the feminine lead. Raja Raja Chora’s tale revolves across the not unusual guy who pretends to be a instrument engineer however mainly, he’s a small thief, how he hides the paintings issues and escapes from his girlfriends and circle of relatives for quite a lot of causes. The film is anticipated to liberate quickly on ZEE5.

Raja Raja Chora Complete Main points

Director Hasith Goli Manufacturer TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal Style Romantic Comedy Drama Script creator Hasith Goli Solid Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash, Sunainaa, and extra Song Vivek Sagar Cinematographer Veda Raman Sankaran Editor Viplav Nyshadam Manufacturing Corporate Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Other folks Media Manufacturing facility Unlock date 2021 Language Telugu

Raja Raja Chora Film Solid

Right here’s all the forged record of Raja Raja Chora film,

Sree Vishnu

Megha Akash

Sunainaa

Ravi Babu

Tanikella Bharani

Raja Raja Chora Teaser and Trailer

Watch the trending teaser from the approaching film Raja Raja Chora toes, Sree Vishu, Megha Akash, Sunainaa

Raja Raja Chora Songs

Right here’s the Maaya Maaya lyrical video track from Raja Raja Chora,

