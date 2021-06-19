Raja Raja Chora Film (2021) Zee5: Forged, Roles, Workforce, Unencumber Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

Raja Raja Chora Film (2021) Zee5: Forged, Roles, Workforce, Unencumber Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

Raja Raja Chora is a Telugu language film. The film liberate date is 4 July 2021. It has Megha Akash, Sree Vishnu and so on within the forged. Watch the film on-line at the Zee5 app.

The plot revolves round a clueless teenager. Issues take a flip as an sudden match occurs in his lifestyles. A police officer tries to get an answer of a large drawback. Will it alternate the lifetime of the teenager ceaselessly?

Director: Hasith Goli
Style: Drama, Romance, Suspense, Comedy
Language: Telugu
Unencumber Date: 4 July 2021

