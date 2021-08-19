Film evaluation: Raja Raja Chora

Director: Hasith Golic

Manufacturers: Vishwa Prasad TG and Abhishek Agarwal

Song director: Vivek Sagar

Starring: Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash, Sunaina and others

Date of newsletter: August 19, 2021

Ranking: 3/5

Raja Raja Chora Film Overview: Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash starrer Raja Raja Chora, on the helm of Hasith Goli, hit theaters lately on August 19, 2021. Let’s see the tale of Raja Raja Chora.

Tale: Bhaskar (Sree Vishnu), who’s a thief, loves Sanjana (Megha Akash). He poses as a tool engineer whilst additionally operating in a Xerox retailer. In a dramatic twist, Sanjana is given an enormous surprise when she unearths out that Bhaskar is already married and in addition has a son. What’s the dating between Vidya (Sunaina) and Bhaskar? Is Bhaskar in point of fact married? What are the issues that Bhaskar faces? To get those solutions, one has to observe the film Raja Raja Chora at the silver display screen.

Efficiency: Sree Vishnu within the function of Bhaskar provides superb efficiency. He is likely one of the major belongings of this movie. He turns into a success at tickling the humorous bones of the target audience with the excitement. Sunaina could also be doing smartly as a legislation pupil within the display screen time she has. She does smartly along with her persona. Megha Akash performs a personality in Raja Raja Chora that lots of the heroines have now not performed. She impresses along with her display screen presence and glamour. The name of the game lifetime of Ravi Babu is the important thing to unraveling the plot of the movie and he’s just right on this function. Srikanth Iyengar as a health care provider is fine. Gangavva’s persona is attention-grabbing and she or he is spectacular along with her efficiency. Ajay Ghosh, Kadambari Kiran, Vasu Inturi and Tanikella Bharani carry out accordingly.

Technical: The tale of Raja Raja Chora is attention-grabbing and recent. Coming to the paintings of director Hasith Goli, he comes with a pleasing first part and provides a just right message in the second one part. Vivek Sagar’s songs and background track are just right. The cinematographic paintings of Vedaraman Sankaran is pleasant. Viplav Nyshadam’s modifying is ok. The emotional monitor in the second one part used to be proven in additional element.

Research: The primary part of Raja Raja Chora is entertaining whilst the second one part is gradual. Hasith Goli will have to pay extra consideration to the tale in the second one part. Total, Raja Raja Chora is a superb emotional comedy entertainer. Should glance.