Raja Vikramarka is a Telugu language film. The film free up date is 8 February 2022. It comprises Tanya Ravichandran, Kartikeya Gummakonda within the solid.

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a bold teenager. Issues take a flip as more than one occasions spread. Will he be capable of disclose the reality and live on?

Director: Sri Saripalli

Style: Romance, Drama, Motion

Language: Telugu

Free up Date: 8 February 2022