Rajastah News: Changes in weather in Rajasthan, hail fell with strong winds, increased cold

Rajasthan News: The state of Masam has suddenly changed in Rajasthan due to western development. For the last two days, heavy gale with heavy winds and rains in many cities including the capital Jaipur, caused the day's mercury to go down by 5 to 7 degrees while there was a thick fog in the morning on Monday. A cyclonic circulation has developed over Pakistan and Northwest Rajasthan. The western disturbances will remain in Rajasthan for the next 48 hours. Due to the northern winds, day and night temperatures will fall by 3-4 degrees, winter will increase.

There are chances of thunderstorm, hailstorm, rain in some parts of #Kota, Baran, Bharatpur, #Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, #Jaipur, Hanumangarh, Churu, and Sri Ganganagar district of #Rajasthan.

Due to the rains in many parts of Shahabad region of Baran district, the temperature dropped, due to which the winter was felt. Roads became wet due to rain. The drivers had to face difficulties in the dark of night.

Talking about other areas of Rajasthan, he knocked in the cold in the Shridungargarh region. The first fog shadow of this season on Monday. Due to this, the routine of normal life was partially affected. The speed of galloping vehicles on national highways was low. Along with this, many areas in Dhaulpur district received rains with strong winds.

On Monday, due to the north-westerly winds and the rain and hail of the place in the state, there was a sudden change in the weather, and after midnight on Sunday, the atmosphere started getting foggy.

According to weather experts, due to rain, the effect of cold will intensify in the coming days. Seasonal diseases will also increase due to rain. However, light rain is good for farmers. This climate change is considered beneficial for the long crops of the fields. But there is a delay in extracting peanuts in the kharif crop and if the fodder is lying in the open along with the crop, then those fields can also prove to be harmful.