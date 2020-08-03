Rajasthan: 1145 new cases of corona infection, 13 deaths, this is the condition of these districts

Corona Virus in Rajasthan: After the death of 13 more people due to corona virus infection in Rajasthan, the total number of dead has increased to 719. Apart from this, after the Border Security Force found 1,145 people including 20 jawans infected, the number of infected people reached 45,555. Of these, 12,785 patients are undergoing treatment. An official said that 13 more infected people died in the state till 8.30 pm on Monday night. Of these, six died in Jaipur, three in Ajmer, two in Rajsamand, one patient died in Bharatpur-Nagaur. With this, the total number of people who died of Corona virus infection in the state has increased to 719. Also Read – Amit Shah ridicules joke on Corona getting infected, person associated with Congress arrested

In Jaipur alone, 206 people have died due to Corona virus so far. Apart from this, 84 have died in Jodhpur, 54 in Bharatpur, 50 in Ajmer, 42 in Bikaner, 35 in Kota, 31-31 in Pali-Nagaur, 18 in Alwar and 15 in Dhaulpur. 37 patients from other states have lost their lives in Rajasthan.

As of 8.30 pm on Monday night, 1,145 new cases were reported in the state. 141-141 in Alwar-Jodhpur, 130 in Kota, 124 in Jaipur, 84 in Sikar, 78 in Nagaur, 70 in Bundi, 65 in Barmer, 52 in Ajmer, 38 in Bikaner, 35 in Bharatpur, 31 in Udaipur, Sawaimadhopur 30, 25 in Chittorgarh, 20 in Border Security Force, 19 in Tonk, 15 in Bhilwara, 9 in Pratapgarh, 8 in Jhunjhunu, 7 in Jhalawar, 6 in Jaisalmer, 5-5 in Dausa-Sirohi, 3 in Karauli, Hanumangarh 2, A new case has come to light in Dholpur-Rajsamand. Due to Corona virus infection, curfew has been imposed in many police station areas in the state.