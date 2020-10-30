Rajasthan: 144 applicable in 2G / 3G / 4G data service suspend, Dholpur in many places in view of Gurjar movement

Gurjar community agitation in Rajasthan: In view of the agitation of Gurjar community in Rajasthan, 2G / 3G / 4G data services have been suspended from 6 pm on Friday, social media via SMS / MMS and internet in many areas. In view of Gurjar agitation on November 1, Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) has been implemented in Dholpur district. Also Read – Chris Gayle becomes first player to hit 1000 sixes in T20, no one else around him

As per the latest information, 2G / 3G / 4G data service, bulk SMS / MMS and social media via internet from 6 pm today in Kotputli, Pavta, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwa Ramgarh in view of a November movement of Gurjar community. Except voice calls and broadband internet) has been suspended.

The administration has become vigilant in the districts of Karauli, Alwar, Dausa, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur regarding the proposed movement of Gurjars. A high-level meeting of the police administration was held in Jaipur regarding the movement. Additional jaaptas are being sent along with higher officials in the respective districts.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) imposed in Dholpur in view of Gurjar community agitation on November 1, until further order. #Rajasthan https://t.co/VFxwzFxSc1 – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Gurjars announced to agitate from November 1

Let us know that the Gurjar Reservation Struggle Committee has announced on Friday to agitate again from November 1 on various demands. Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, in conversation with media persons in Hindaun, asked the people of the society to reach Pilupura (Bayana) on November 1.

Announcement of Gurjar leader- movement started in Pilupura from a date

Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla said, “From one date, the movement will start in Pilupura, because the government is not accepting our demands for the last two years. For the past three months, we have been calling them every day, but if there is no lice creeping on their ears, we have no other option left. And give the benefit of five percent reservation to the Most Backward Class (MBC) in the recruitment under process.

Had a mahapanchayat in Bayana

Let us know that the Gurjar Committee held a mahapanchayat in Bayana on October 17 and gave the state government till November 1 to obey their reservation demands. This was followed by a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on this Thursday, which took a positive decision on the three major demands of the Gurjar Reservation Struggle Committee.

Administration attentive in districts like Karauli, Alwar, Dausa, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur etc.

