Rajasthan: 5 people gang-raped by a divyang teenager who came out of the house, left the village and fled

Jaipur: Police have detained three accused for kidnapping a 17-year-old Divyang teenager in Rajasthan's Dausa district for gang-rape. The teenager was abducted while visiting a shop near her house and was then assaulted. Police said that the accused forcefully took him inside a vehicle, where he raped the teenager. The police further said that the incident took place in Lalsot police station area on August 5 and five people were allegedly involved in it.

Jaipur IG S. Dausa reached Dausa to take stock of the situation. According to Sengathir, "Police received information on Saturday night that a minor had been gang-raped." We soon started investigating. As it was found that he was sexually assaulted, an FIR was registered against the five accused. "

Police officials said that the accused kidnapped the girl around 11 am and fled leaving her back in her village around 5 am. The teenager's mother went out of the village that day. On returning on August 6, he came to know about the attack on his baby girl. The victim has given all the information about her attackers, which includes five names. All belong to the same village. Police have arrested three accused, while the search is on for the remaining two. After the victim's medical examination, a case of gang rape and kidnapping has been registered under the Poxo Act.