Rajasthan: A big thing for daughters-in-law who have come from other states, this facility will not be available here

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan High Court in its decision has made it clear that now no outsider in the state will get the benefit of reservation in government jobs and elections. A single bench of the court rejected the petition and ruled that women or expatriates who marry from another state cannot claim a government job in the state and a reserved seat in the election. Why should they not be included in the list of the same reserved category in Rajasthan and the original state as well.

The court has directed that the reserved category migrants can be issued certificates for other government benefits. But the concerned department will clearly indicate on these certificates that this certificate will not be valid for a government job or to contest elections.

The single bench has made it clear in its decision that such women who have come from other states to get married in Rajasthan, or people who have migrated and are living in the state. They can be issued caste certificates for the benefit of government schemes. But for this also the competent authorities can adopt legal procedure.

In order to avoid any kind of confusion, to prevent the misuse of the certificate, a note should be inscribed on it, stating that on the basis of this certificate, the displaced person is entitled to claim the benefits of government job and reservation. Will not done. This certificate has been issued for the limited purpose of claiming benefits available exclusively to expatriates in government schemes.