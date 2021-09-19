Rajasthan: Amidst political tendencies in Punjab, controversy over CM Ashok Gehlot’s tweet of OSD, despatched resignation

Rajasthan Replace: In Punjab, amidst the tendencies of the resignation of Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 18 September, an argument erupted after a tweet by way of Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot to an Officer on Particular Responsibility (OSD). Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot’s OSD Lokesh Sharma has despatched his resignation to him amid controversy. OSD Lokesh Sharma has additionally stored his rationalization on this letter.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: Father feeds 4 daughters with poison, kills them by way of drowning them in water tank, then tries suicide

Allow us to tell that on Saturday, the Officer on Particular Responsibility (OSD) of Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted by way of Lokesh Sharma. "The robust must be compelled, the minor must be made proud.. Handiest the fence must consume the sphere, who will save that crop!!"

Rajasthan | Lokesh Sharma, Officer on Particular Responsibility (OSD) to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, has presented resignation after a tweet he posted on 18th September sparked controversy amid the political tendencies in Punjab

Additionally Learn – After Punjab, will there be a reversal in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, how is the preparation of Congress?

OSD Sharma, whilst addressing CM Gehlot in his resignation, wrote, “Giving political colour to my tweet, misinterpreting it’s being connected to the tendencies in Punjab… In terms of the large chief and the Congress executive of the state, no such phrases have ever been written which can also be referred to as mistaken.

Sharma has written for your letter, Sir, if my these days’s tweet has harm the feelings of the birthday party, executive and prime command in any respect, then I sincerely say sorry, my goal, my phrases and my sentiments to someone. Was once hurtful in any shape and not will probably be.

Honorable Nonetheless, if you are feeling that I’ve made any mistake deliberately, then I’m sending my resignation out of your privileged submit, you must come to a decision.

Allow us to tell that Amarinder Singh had resigned from the submit of Leader Minister on Saturday after a protracted tussle with Punjab Pradesh Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu. And bluntly stated that he felt humiliated by way of many times calling the assembly of MLAs, and then he left the submit.