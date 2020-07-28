Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot emerged as a fighter in the midst of crisis, Congress did not lose its position like Madhya Pradesh

new Delhi: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot has come up against the BJP and rebel MLAs as a rock, bringing some relief to the Congress camp. His ability to continue the fight has forced the governor, conditionally correct, to bow to the demand for convening the assembly session. This face of the Congress is completely opposite to the episode in Madhya Pradesh, where the Chief Minister did not know anything till the MLAs left for Bangalore. The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh was left to Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, and by the time the Congress intervened, it was too late. Also Read – Political drama again in Rajasthan, Speaker CP Joshi withdraws petition filed in Supreme Court

Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot emerged as a fighter at a time when Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh could not stop the BJP's spirit, due to which Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled and eventually the government fell in Madhya Pradesh, but in Rajasthan Gehlot Put the entire party at your fingertips – from crisis managers to the legal team, even Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted in their favor.

Ajay Maken, the party's special observer for Rajasthan, said, "The fight in Rajasthan is political and the legal battle is a small part." Therefore, the party took the fight into political form. Sources said that Ashok Gehlot got his first breakthrough when Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel took out three MLAs from the pilot camp and got the blueprint of the entire operation from them.

Ashok Gehlot also used the Congress legal team very carefully and only the Speaker of the Assembly was made a party in the court. The Chief Minister was not a party to any petition. Gehlot also got a letter from the three former law ministers during the UPA government to Governor Kalraj Mishra. After that former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram attacked the Governor and said that he has no privileges on the issue of convening the assembly session.

After saving the fort of Rajasthan with more than 100 MLAs in Jaipur, Ashok Gehlot finally talked to Narendra Modi on this issue, that is, he took this fight to the Prime Minister’s doorstep. Meanwhile, the party continued the political fight by organizing protests outside all the kingdoms across the country except Jaipur and kept pressure on the Governor and the BJP.

Former Congress general secretary BK Hariprasad said that in the last six years, the BJP had weakened all democratic institutions to achieve its political goals, and in this order it misused and violated the constitution. Hariprasad said that the BJP has legalized the overthrow of elected governments through horse trading. The Congress strategy is to woo the MLAs of the Pilot camp. All avenues of contact with legislators have been kept open, including contact with their families.