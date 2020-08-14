Rajasthan assembly session: debate on trust proposal of Gehlot government continues, Sachin becomes a warrior

Rajasthan Assembly Session: After the political calm in Rajasthan, the state assembly session started on Friday, after the commencement of the proceedings of the house, a motion of confidence was introduced in the house by the Ashok Gehlot government, after the debate on which the voting took place and the Gehlot government passed the trust vote. Has achieved. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal of the state government moved the motion in the House. Also Read – Sachin Pilot said that the seat changed in the assembly- ‘Opposition was placed because the border …’

Congress accuses BJP, tells Governor – rubber stamp

Starting the debate on the proposal, Shanti Dhariwal told the House that the elected governments in Madhya Pradesh, Goa have been dropped at the behest of the central government, but the politics that is going on to gain power with the help of money power is not successful in Rajasthan He said in a bitter manner that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan reminded BJP of the milk of the sixth. Dhariwal called Governor Kalraj Mishra a rubber stamp.

BJP gave the answer – Don’t fight your house with others’ foreheads

On his statement, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said, do not try to put the quarrel of your house on the forehead of others. If your minister says that his words are not heard, his words are not respected, then what can we do in this? Did they take orders from our party?

Sachin Pilot said, as long as I am sitting here, the government is safe

Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot appeared on the opposition seat in the House today. In his speech in the House, he said, ‘Today when I came to the House, I saw that my seat was placed backwards. I come from Rajasthan which is on the border of Pakistan. The strongest soldier is posted on the border. As long as I am sitting here, the government is safe. ‘

There has also been a change in the seating arrangement during the assembly session. After being removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot did not sit on the seat with Ashok Gehlot but in the second row. Sachin Pilot was seen sitting on seat number 127 next to Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha.