Rajasthan: Balloting for Panchayat Samiti member and Zilla Parishad member in Alwar and Dholpur district on 26 October

Panchayat Samiti individuals chunav and Zilla Parishad member chunav in Alwar and Dholpur districts Jaipur: Within the two districts of Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan, balloting for the 3rd and ultimate segment for Panchayat Samiti member and Zilla Parishad member will likely be hung on Tuesday, October 26. Counting of votes will likely be finished at district headquarters on October 29 finally the 3 levels of polling. The election of Pramukh and Pradhan will likely be hung on October 30 and the election of Deputy Leader and Deputy President will likely be hung on October 31.

Election Commissioner PS Mehra stated that within the 3rd and ultimate segment, a complete of 7 lakh 86 thousand 738 electorate will be capable to workout their franchise. He knowledgeable that 1066 polling stations were arrange for those elections.

Within the 3rd and ultimate segment, balloting will likely be held for 167 wards of 7 Panchayat Samitis and their respective Zilla Parishad constituencies. He informed that 606 applicants will check out their good fortune for the Panchayat Samiti individuals.

Allow us to tell that elections are being carried out in 3 levels for Alwar and Dholpur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti individuals. Counting of votes will likely be finished at district headquarters on October 29 finally the 3 levels of polling. He stated that the election of Pramukh and Pradhan will likely be hung on October 30 and the election of Deputy Leader and Vice President will likely be hung on October 31. enter language)