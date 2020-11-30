Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies of corona infection

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari Passes Away: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. People of all types, from mango to special, are becoming victims of this deadly virus. Now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari has died due to Coronavirus infection. Also Read – Delhi COVID-19 Cases Update: 4,906 new Corona in Delhi, beyond Total Death toll 9000

BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari passes away at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. She had tested positive for # COVID19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. – ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

According to a report by the news agency ANI, ‘BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari from Rajsamand, Rajasthan, who is undergoing treatment for corona infection at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon has passed away.