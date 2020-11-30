Entertainment

Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari dies of corona infection

November 30, 2020
1 Min Read

BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari Passes Away: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. People of all types, from mango to special, are becoming victims of this deadly virus. Now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari has died due to Coronavirus infection. Also Read – Delhi COVID-19 Cases Update: 4,906 new Corona in Delhi, beyond Total Death toll 9000

According to a report by the news agency ANI, ‘BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari from Rajsamand, Rajasthan, who is undergoing treatment for corona infection at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon has passed away.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.