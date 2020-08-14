Rajasthan: BSP issued whip to defected MLAs, said- Vote this party during floor test …

Rajasthan Political News: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has issued a whip to its former MLAs to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government during the floor test in Rajasthan. Please tell that during the assembly session starting today, floor test can be conducted. Last year, 6 BSP MLAs joined the Congress. It was declared illegal by the BSP and challenged in court. It has been released by Whip Party General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra. He has directed six MLAs to vote as per the whip issued under section 2 (1) (a) of the 10th schedule or face disqualification under 2 (1) (b) of the 10th schedule. Also Read – Political crisis ends in Rajasthan! Gehlot government won the trust vote; Pilot said – speculation stopped

The matter also went to the Supreme Court, but no order was passed as the matter was pending in the Rajasthan High Court. The petitioner claimed in the court that six MLAs of the party were elected on the tickets issued by the BSP in the December 7, 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan. The six MLAs are Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha, who later joined the Congress in September 2019.

After the controversy with Sachin Pilot, the Congress government is safe in terms of the number of MLAs, as the party has more MLAs than the required majority. At the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Pilot and Ashok Gehlot joined hands in the presence of the party observer. At the same time, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot also met before the CLP meeting.

In the meeting, Gehlot called to forget the past and said, 'Apne apne apne hain. We could have proved a majority on the floor of the house even without these 19 MLAs, but then there will be no happiness around. "Gehlot further said," We ​​will take forward the motion of no confidence. We will also resolve the complaints of our MLAs who are angry with us.