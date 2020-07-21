Rajasthan: CBI questioned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s OSD

new Delhi: The CBI has questioned the OSD of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (CM Ashok Gehlot). According to the information received, the Rajasthan Police Officer Vishnudatta Vishnoi has been questioned by OSD Dev Ram Saini of the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot (CM Ashok Gehlot) in the case of suicide on May 23. Also Read – SOG notice to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister asked- Who recorded audio?

The move is being taken by the Central Investigation Agency at a time when the Rajasthan government is facing a political crisis after the revolt of Sachin Pilot and his dismissal as Deputy Chief Minister.

Officials said that a team from the Special Crime Branch of CBI from Delhi is in charge of Rajgarh Police Station (SHO), in Jaipur to record a statement in connection with the death of Vishnoi. His body was found hanging from the fan at his official residence in Churu.

However, sources have clarified that the agency is investigating the matter in a professional manner, which has been entrusted to it by the state government itself.

The agency on Monday evening questioned Congress legislator Krishna Poonia for three hours in his Jaipur home. Sources said that people are being questioned to know various aspects of the case and this does not mean that they are accused Are, because the final picture will be clear only after the completion of the investigation.

Rajasthan government has handed over the investigation to the CBI. Vishnoi’s brother had lodged a complaint with the Rajasthan Police that he was under immense pressure, due to which he took this step. Two suicide notes were recovered from Vishnoi – one in the name of his parents and the other in the district’s Superintendent of Police.

In the suicide note written to the Superintendent of Police, Vishnoi said that he is not able to withstand the pressure being put on him. In this, he also said that he tried to give his best to Rajasthan Police.

A screenshot of the alleged WhatsApp chat has also gone viral, in which Vishnoi is telling his activist friend that he is caught in dirty politics.

BJP and BAC leaders allege that Congress MLA Poonia pressurized the officer, known for his honesty and hard work. However, Poonia continues to deny this allegation. Poonia represents Sadulpur assembly seat in Rajasthan.