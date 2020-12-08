Rajasthan Chunav Results: BJP and Congress won so many seats in Panchayat Samiti member election

Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti Election Results Update: The BJP has won 1360 candidates in the 4371 panchayat samiti elections in 21 districts of Rajasthan, while the Congress has won 1247 candidates. According to the State Election Commission, Independents 335 and National Democratic Party RLP (RLP) won 54 places. The counting of votes is still going on. Also Read – Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: All district council elections of Bhilwara are in a fierce competition, BJP is ahead in this seats

Similarly, Congress has won 10 and BJP 6 seats in the election of Zilla Parishad members. Elections have been held for a total of 636 Zilla Parishad members, whose votes are being counted on Tuesday. The spokesman said that the counting of votes at the district headquarters started at nine in the morning. All results are expected by night. This calculation will decide the fate of 1778 candidates for 636 Zilla Parishad members and 12663 candidates for 4371 Panchayat Samiti members.

It is worth mentioning that for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members, voting was held in four phases on November 23, November 27, December 1 and December 5. He told that likewise the election of the head or chief will be held on December 10 and the election for the deputy chief or deputy chief on December 11.

