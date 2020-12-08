Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: Check results of Khandela, Khatushyam, Alsisar and Buhan with Jaipur here

Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: The counting of votes for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections is going on in Rajasthan. The results of the Khandela and Khatushyamji Panchayat Samiti of Sikar have come. Similarly, counting of Jaipur Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members is going on. Counting is going on for 636 seats of Zilla Parishad and 4371 seats of Panchayat Samiti in the state. The trends or results of Khandala Sikar Panchayat Samiti, Khatushyam Sikar Panchayat Samiti, Jaipur Panchayat Samiti, Alsisar Panchayat Samiti and Buhana Panchayat Samiti have come. See this list here.

Khandela Sikar

MLA Mahadev Singh’s sting in Khandela

Khandela panchayat committee set to become the head of Congress

Mahadev Singh’s son Dr. Giriraj’s son, Bride Meenakshi is the prime contender

Congress candidates won from ward numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27

BJP won from Ward 1, 10, 17, 25, 28 and Independents from 16, 23 and 26

Khatushyamji (Sikar)

Results of the first round of Dantaramgarh and Palsana Panchayat Samiti,

Out of 9 results of Dantaramgarh, 4 were in favor of BJP, 4 Congress and one CPI (M)

In Palsana, 6 BJP, Congress 3 Congress and one Independent won 10 out of 10 results.

—–

Jaipur

Counting of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members

Congress has increased its results so far

Results of 215 Panchayat Samiti members declared so far

BJP and Congress won 84 seats in 84 seats.

Independents won 22 seats

—–

Congress gets a clear majority in Alsiser

Congress candidates won in 12 wards

While BJP candidates won in 7 wards

Pradhan Girdhari Khichar and his wife lost the election

Election results of 19 wards of Alsisar

Ward 1 – Mohan, Congress

Ward 2 – Naresh, BJP

Ward 3 – Ramkaran, Congress

Ward 4 – Kaushalya, BJP

Ward 5 – Kiran Singh, BJP

Ward 6 – Ghasiram, Congress

Ward 7 – Devkaran, Congress

Ward 8 – Barjidevi, Congress

Ward 9 – Ruksar Bano, Congress

Ward 10 — Pushpa, BJP

Ward 11 – Chawli, BJP

Ward 12 – Manoj, BJP

Ward 13 – Anoop, Congress

Ward 14 – Savitri, Congress

Ward 15- Nayum Hussain, Congress

Ward 16 – Bismillah, Congress

Ward 17 – Bhagwani, Congress

Ward 18 – Sushil Congress

Ward 19 – Preeti, BJP

Buhana’s 17 wards election results

1 – Monica, BJP

2 – Susheela, Congress

3 – Ravindrakumar, Congress

4 – Lokendra Pal Singh, Congress

5 – Satyavir Singh, Congress

6 – Neetu Verma, Congress

7 – Neeta Yadav, BJP

8 – Ramrati, Congress

9 – Rajpal Singh, BJP

10 — Harikrishna Yadav, Congress

11 — Shakuntala, Congress

12— Ishwar Singh, BJP

13 — Sunita, BJP

14- Hanuman Prasad, Congress

15- Pabita, BJP

16- Achuki, BJP

17- Mamta, Congress