Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: Check results of Khandela, Khatushyam, Alsisar and Buhan with Jaipur here

Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: The counting of votes for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections is going on in Rajasthan. The results of the Khandela and Khatushyamji Panchayat Samiti of Sikar have come. Similarly, counting of Jaipur Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members is going on. Counting is going on for 636 seats of Zilla Parishad and 4371 seats of Panchayat Samiti in the state. The trends or results of Khandala Sikar Panchayat Samiti, Khatushyam Sikar Panchayat Samiti, Jaipur Panchayat Samiti, Alsisar Panchayat Samiti and Buhana Panchayat Samiti have come. See this list here.
Khandela Sikar
MLA Mahadev Singh’s sting in Khandela
Khandela panchayat committee set to become the head of Congress
Mahadev Singh’s son Dr. Giriraj’s son, Bride Meenakshi is the prime contender
Congress candidates won from ward numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27
BJP won from Ward 1, 10, 17, 25, 28 and Independents from 16, 23 and 26
Khatushyamji (Sikar)
Results of the first round of Dantaramgarh and Palsana Panchayat Samiti,
Out of 9 results of Dantaramgarh, 4 were in favor of BJP, 4 Congress and one CPI (M)
In Palsana, 6 BJP, Congress 3 Congress and one Independent won 10 out of 10 results.
—–
Jaipur
Counting of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members
Congress has increased its results so far
Results of 215 Panchayat Samiti members declared so far
BJP and Congress won 84 seats in 84 seats.
Independents won 22 seats
—–
Congress gets a clear majority in Alsiser
Congress candidates won in 12 wards
While BJP candidates won in 7 wards
Pradhan Girdhari Khichar and his wife lost the election
Election results of 19 wards of Alsisar
Ward 1 – Mohan, Congress
Ward 2 – Naresh, BJP
Ward 3 – Ramkaran, Congress
Ward 4 – Kaushalya, BJP
Ward 5 – Kiran Singh, BJP
Ward 6 – Ghasiram, Congress
Ward 7 – Devkaran, Congress
Ward 8 – Barjidevi, Congress
Ward 9 – Ruksar Bano, Congress
Ward 10 — Pushpa, BJP
Ward 11 – Chawli, BJP
Ward 12 – Manoj, BJP
Ward 13 – Anoop, Congress
Ward 14 – Savitri, Congress
Ward 15- Nayum Hussain, Congress
Ward 16 – Bismillah, Congress
Ward 17 – Bhagwani, Congress
Ward 18 – Sushil Congress
Ward 19 – Preeti, BJP
Buhana’s 17 wards election results
1 – Monica, BJP
2 – Susheela, Congress
3 – Ravindrakumar, Congress
4 – Lokendra Pal Singh, Congress
5 – Satyavir Singh, Congress
6 – Neetu Verma, Congress
7 – Neeta Yadav, BJP
8 – Ramrati, Congress
9 – Rajpal Singh, BJP
10 — Harikrishna Yadav, Congress
11 — Shakuntala, Congress
12— Ishwar Singh, BJP
13 — Sunita, BJP
14- Hanuman Prasad, Congress
15- Pabita, BJP
16- Achuki, BJP
17- Mamta, Congress
