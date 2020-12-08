Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: Results of Surajgarh, Bikaner, Barmer, Ajmer, Sikar and Chidawa, see the complete list here

Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: Results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections have started coming up in Rajasthan. The counting of votes is going on for 636 seats of Zilla Parishad and 4371 seats of Panchayat Samiti. Counting trends are beginning. Election trends for Surajgarh Panchayat Samiti, Barmer Panchayat Samiti, Bikaner Panchayat Samiti, Ajmer Panchayat Samiti, Sikar Panchayat Samiti and more have started coming. These elections were held in four stages in the state. Counting is going on at all 21 district headquarters from 9 am today amidst tight security.

Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: Results of Surajgarh, Bikaner, Barmer, Ajmer, Sikar and Chidawa, see list

Results of 10 wards of Surajgarh declared

BJP won five and Congress won five

Ward no. 1 to Pradeep Congress

Ward no. 2: Sher Singh Congress

Ward no. 3: Dharma, BJP

Ward no. 4: Bathery, Congress

Ward no. 5: Santosh, BJP

Ward no. 6: Shantidevi, Congress

Ward no. 7: Rajbala, Congress

Ward no. 8: Kavita, BJP

Ward no. 9: Balwan, BJP

Ward no. 10: Somveer BJP

—-

Pawan Kanwar from Ward No 3 of Barmer Rural Panchayat Samiti, victory by 1040 votes from Congress

—-

Bikaner, Lunkaransar’s third result came out

Jitendra’s victory of BJP

Ward wins by five

Outgoing head Govind loser

Jitendra defeated Pradhan Govind

—-

Ajmer Panchayat Election Results

Congress wins from Ajmer Rural Panchayat Samiti Ward 1, daughter-in-law of former minister Naseem Akhtar won election

–

Khandela (Sikar)

MLA Mahadev Singh Khandela’s daughter-in-law Meenakshi Singh wins

Win by record votes

Meenakshi Singh is the contender for the post of head

–

Results of 13 wards of Chidawa declared

BJP did not get a single seat

Congress candidates won seven seats

While independents won six seats

Ward no. 1 – Indira Devi, Congress

Ward no. 2 – Anilkumar Independents

Ward no. 3 – Rohitashv, Congress

Ward no. 4 – Hopeful, Independent

Ward no. 5 – Sudha, Independent

Ward no. 6 – Prakashvati, Independent

Ward no. 7 — Vipin, Congress

Ward no. 8 – Ramavatar, Congress

Ward no. 9 – Khyaliram, Congress

Ward no. 10 – Banarsi, Congress

Ward no. 11 – Basseeri, Independents

Ward no. 12 – Madhu Independent Independent

Ward no. 13 – Bharat Singh, Congress