Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: Results of Surajgarh, Bikaner, Barmer, Ajmer, Sikar and Chidawa, see the complete list here

Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: Results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections have started coming up in Rajasthan. The counting of votes is going on for 636 seats of Zilla Parishad and 4371 seats of Panchayat Samiti. Counting trends are beginning. Election trends for Surajgarh Panchayat Samiti, Barmer Panchayat Samiti, Bikaner Panchayat Samiti, Ajmer Panchayat Samiti, Sikar Panchayat Samiti and more have started coming. These elections were held in four stages in the state. Counting is going on at all 21 district headquarters from 9 am today amidst tight security.
Rajasthan Chunav Results Live Update: Results of Surajgarh, Bikaner, Barmer, Ajmer, Sikar and Chidawa, see list
Results of 10 wards of Surajgarh declared
BJP won five and Congress won five
Ward no. 1 to Pradeep Congress
Ward no. 2: Sher Singh Congress
Ward no. 3: Dharma, BJP
Ward no. 4: Bathery, Congress
Ward no. 5: Santosh, BJP
Ward no. 6: Shantidevi, Congress
Ward no. 7: Rajbala, Congress
Ward no. 8: Kavita, BJP
Ward no. 9: Balwan, BJP
Ward no. 10: Somveer BJP
—-
Pawan Kanwar from Ward No 3 of Barmer Rural Panchayat Samiti, victory by 1040 votes from Congress
—-
Bikaner, Lunkaransar’s third result came out
Jitendra’s victory of BJP
Ward wins by five
Outgoing head Govind loser
Jitendra defeated Pradhan Govind
—-
Ajmer Panchayat Election Results
Congress wins from Ajmer Rural Panchayat Samiti Ward 1, daughter-in-law of former minister Naseem Akhtar won election
–
Khandela (Sikar)
MLA Mahadev Singh Khandela’s daughter-in-law Meenakshi Singh wins
Win by record votes
Meenakshi Singh is the contender for the post of head
–
Results of 13 wards of Chidawa declared
BJP did not get a single seat
Congress candidates won seven seats
While independents won six seats
Ward no. 1 – Indira Devi, Congress
Ward no. 2 – Anilkumar Independents
Ward no. 3 – Rohitashv, Congress
Ward no. 4 – Hopeful, Independent
Ward no. 5 – Sudha, Independent
Ward no. 6 – Prakashvati, Independent
Ward no. 7 — Vipin, Congress
Ward no. 8 – Ramavatar, Congress
Ward no. 9 – Khyaliram, Congress
Ward no. 10 – Banarsi, Congress
Ward no. 11 – Basseeri, Independents
Ward no. 12 – Madhu Independent Independent
Ward no. 13 – Bharat Singh, Congress
