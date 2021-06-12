Rajasthan Climate Replace: Sturdy thunderstorm and rain forecast in lots of portions of Rajasthan in subsequent 72 hours, see checklist

Rajasthan Climate Replace: The Meteorological Division has predicted rain and robust thunderstorms in lots of portions of the state within the subsequent 72 hours amid the serious warmth wave in lots of spaces of Rajasthan. In keeping with the Meteorological Division, all the way through June 13 to fifteen, there’s a risk of rain with thunderstorms within the northern portions of the state and districts of Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur divisions. On the similar time, robust thunderstorms can happen in Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu districts of the state as of late at a velocity of 40-50 kmph. Except this, there’s a risk of sunshine rain someplace together with the roar of clouds. Additionally Learn – Cyclone Tauktae: Two days of heavy rain caution, climate modified in lots of states together with Delhi-Rajasthan and UP, LIVE Updates

On the similar time, there can be an build up within the actions of thunderstorms on June 14-15. Beneath this, robust thunderstorms can happen in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions at a velocity of 40-50 kmph and there's a risk of rain. On the similar time, there can be thunder and rain at some puts in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions. In the meantime, sizzling warmth is continuous within the state and the utmost temperature in maximum portions of the day used to be within the vary of 40 to 44 stage Celsius.

See the place and when there’s a risk of rain and thunderstorms

June 13-

There’s a risk of rain with robust wind in Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bundi, Sirohi, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Barmer, Churu, Sikar, Kota, Jaipur, Dausa, and Bharatpur.

June 14-

There’s a risk of rain in Sirohi together with Baran, Dholpur, Karauli, Pali, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Hanumangarh, Alwar, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Bundi, Barmer and Sawai Madhopur.

June 15-

Rain with heavy rain is anticipated in Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Baran, Sikar, Barmer, Churu, Nagaur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Hanumangarh and Bikaner.